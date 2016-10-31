What Happened When We Tried Glitter Lips IRL

If you participate in this thing called the internet, chances are you've seen a pair of glitter lips, or two, or 40. The sparkly, disco-ball finish has taken over catwalks, the red carpet, and Instagram, thanks to social media-savvy makeup-artist legend Pat McGrath.
Sure, watching people pack sequins and glitter onto their lips is damn entertaining — some might even say mesmerising — but we'd never tried the trend ourselves. Despite how beautiful it is, it's far from practical for work, a date, the gym, dinner...basically, anywhere we go. But the beauty team loves a challenge, so we set out to wear glitter lips IRL. Ahead, our editors share their experiences of wearing wild lips in mundane situations: grocery shopping, a day at the office, a girls' night out, and at the gym.
Sure, watching people pack sequins and glitter onto their lips is damn entertaining — some might even say mesmerising — but we'd never tried the trend ourselves. Despite how beautiful it is, it's far from practical for work, a date, the gym, dinner...basically, anywhere we go. But the beauty team loves a challenge, so we set out to wear glitter lips IRL. Ahead, our editors share their experiences of wearing wild lips in mundane situations: grocery shopping, a day at the office, a girls' night out, and at the gym.