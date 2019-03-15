All Hail These Queens Of Glastonbury 2019

Though gender parity remains depressingly unfamiliar territory in the music industry and beyond, the excitement over this year's lineup is twofold. The 42% of women on that list proves that there is commitment among the movers and shakers of the festival world to levelling a playing field that for so long has been dominated by male musicians. On top of that, though, is that Glastonbury has managed to gather some of the coolest and most relevant women in the game right now, and popped them alongside legends of years gone by. Lizzo meets Lauryn Hill. Jorja Smith meets Neneh Cherry. King Princess meets Sheryl fucking Crow! How often does that happen on such a scale? This is a good year. It goes without saying that we'd love to see a lineup that boasted all-female headliners. But every time a festival produces a bill like this one, we're one step closer to seeing it happen.