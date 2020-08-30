This Is The Deal With Glastonbury 2021, According To Its Organiser

This year's Glastonbury Festival was cancelled due to coronavirus, but according to co-organiser Emily Eavis, there are no plans to postpone the 2021 event yet.
Eavis told her followers on Twitter today that she and the team are aiming to stage the festival in its traditional late-June slot, writing: "For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 - we’re still very much aiming for June."
For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 - we’re still very much aiming for June.— Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) August 30, 2020
However, she also confirmed that Glastonbury 2021 remains sold out because all tickets for this year's cancelled festival are now automatically valid for 2021.
Advertisement
Eavis re-iterated that ticket holders have until January to cancel their tickets without incurring any charge. Any returned tickets will then go into a resale ballot which will take place in April.
Emily Eavis and her father Michael – who founded the iconic annual event in 1970 – cancelled Glastonbury in March over growing concerns due to coronavirus.
Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar were due to headline, with Diana Ross, Janelle Monáe and Dua Lipa all booked to perform as well. There's no news yet on whether any of these artists will be re-booked for the 2021 festival.
Notting Hill Carnival, another of the most important and exciting events in the cultural calendar, was due to take place this August bank holiday weekend as is traditional, but was also cancelled due to coronavirus. This marks the first time in the event's 54-year history that it hasn't gone ahead.
Instead, Europe's biggest street party is being held virtually, with four channels streaming performances celebrating the best in Caribbean culture across the three-day weekend.