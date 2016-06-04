We've already celebrated Glastonbury 2016 going girl power with a lineup that's bursting with female talent. Now the UK's leading music festival has added to its feminist credentials by announcing its first ever woman-only space.
It's called The Sisterhood and it's described by organisers as "an intersectional, queer, trans and disability-inclusive space open to all people who identify as women". Everyone working at The Sisterhood, from bar staff to security guards to performers, will identify as women too.
It's called The Sisterhood and it's described by organisers as "an intersectional, queer, trans and disability-inclusive space open to all people who identify as women". Everyone working at The Sisterhood, from bar staff to security guards to performers, will identify as women too.
Also described, quite awesomely, as a "revolutionary clubhouse", The Sisterhood will offer workshops on intersectionality, diversity and inclusion, live music and DJ sets dropping everything from disco to Riot grrrl, and a DIY power tools workshop hosted by carpenter Rhi Jean. On the Sunday of the festival, the 26th of June, The Sisterhood will host a forum for black women called The Love-In.
The space's creators say it will be "open to all women regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic background, gender identity, sexuality and physical/mental ability".
"The producers of The Sisterhood believe that women only spaces are necessary in a world that is still run by and designed to benefit mainly men," they explain. "Oppression against women continues in various manifestations around the world today, in different cultural contexts."
They continue: "In the UK, the gender pay gap in the workplace, cuts to domestic violence services and sex worker rights are current talking points that highlight this issue. Sisterhood seeks to provide a secret space for women to connect, network, share their stories, have fun and learn the best way to support each other in our global struggle to end oppression against women and all marginalised people, whilst showcasing the best and boldest female talent in the UK and beyond."
You'll be able to find The Sisterhood in Glastonbury's magical Shangri-La zone for the duration of the festival, which runs from the 24th to the 28th of June. In the meantime, you can follow them on Twitter, @Join_Sisterhood.
The space's creators say it will be "open to all women regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic background, gender identity, sexuality and physical/mental ability".
"The producers of The Sisterhood believe that women only spaces are necessary in a world that is still run by and designed to benefit mainly men," they explain. "Oppression against women continues in various manifestations around the world today, in different cultural contexts."
They continue: "In the UK, the gender pay gap in the workplace, cuts to domestic violence services and sex worker rights are current talking points that highlight this issue. Sisterhood seeks to provide a secret space for women to connect, network, share their stories, have fun and learn the best way to support each other in our global struggle to end oppression against women and all marginalised people, whilst showcasing the best and boldest female talent in the UK and beyond."
You'll be able to find The Sisterhood in Glastonbury's magical Shangri-La zone for the duration of the festival, which runs from the 24th to the 28th of June. In the meantime, you can follow them on Twitter, @Join_Sisterhood.
Advertisement