The line-up is particularly pertinent as it comes after last year's backlash over the lack of female acts playing at festivals. Images of Reading and Leeds festival bills with the male acts photo-shopped out left a shocking and pitifully near-empty poster in its place. Many asked why, when the UK in particular is bursting at the seams with female musical talent, do we still under represent women so flagrantly?Glasto organiser Emily Eavis (daughter of founder Michael Eavis) vowed earlier this year that more women would be taking centre stage. In January, Emily told Vice : “We are strong on women this year, I have to say...There are loads of great female MCs coming through this year which is quite exciting.”It's a promising step in the right direction, and while we wait for all of the other acts yet to be announced that will fill the 150 Somerset stages, here's hoping that other festivals start marching to the beat of Glasto's drum...