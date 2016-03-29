This morning the full line up for Glastonbury was announced via their Twitter. Beyond the stellar British headliners - Muse, Adele and Coldplay - there was another reason to feel good about the world's biggest music festival. We're of course talking about the amount of female acts decorating this year's poster.
From household names like Ellie Goulding, Cyndi Lauper, Annie Mac, PJ Harvey and Grimes to rising young things Låpsley and NAO who snagged a place of BBC's Sound of 2016 shortlist, the bill is bursting with female talent. Then there's Lady Leshurr and Little Simz, the first ladies of UK rap, who'll be joined by Natasha Khan of Bat For Lashes, pop-princess Dua Lipa, post-punkers Savages, indie risers Hinds, and soul star Laura Mvula. Female fronted bands such as Chvrches, Wolf Alice and Saint Etienne make an appearance too.
What are your initial thoughts on the Glasto line-up? https://t.co/PAgB0rRH2R pic.twitter.com/3mdqjDW67R— NME (@NME) March 29, 2016
The line-up is particularly pertinent as it comes after last year's backlash over the lack of female acts playing at festivals. Images of Reading and Leeds festival bills with the male acts photo-shopped out left a shocking and pitifully near-empty poster in its place. Many asked why, when the UK in particular is bursting at the seams with female musical talent, do we still under represent women so flagrantly?
Glasto organiser Emily Eavis (daughter of founder Michael Eavis) vowed earlier this year that more women would be taking centre stage. In January, Emily told Vice: “We are strong on women this year, I have to say...There are loads of great female MCs coming through this year which is quite exciting.”
It's a promising step in the right direction, and while we wait for all of the other acts yet to be announced that will fill the 150 Somerset stages, here's hoping that other festivals start marching to the beat of Glasto's drum...
