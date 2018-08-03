With Supers Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Helena Christensen walking its catwalk shows, it's fair to say that Ghost formed part of the uniform of choice for '90s It girls and models alike. Founded in 1984, it was the go-to brand for bias-cut slip dresses and garment dye techniques but in 2006, Ghost pulled out of the London Fashion Week schedule after the departure of founder Tanya Sarne. Cue a decade of silence and a slide into administration.
That is, until Sameera Azeem came on board as creative director, gave Ghost a thoroughly contemporary refresh, and began turning out our dream summer dresses. Now, those wearing the brand include Alexa Chung, Lucy Williams and Monikh Dale, and our Instagram feed is flooded with bright florals, Ghost's renowned bias cut, and bridal pieces we'd actually like to wear.
"Over the last three years, we've been slowly introducing new styles through our collections," Sameera tells Refinery29. "Women today don't want complication, so we try and design our garments to reflect this, combining effortless silhouettes with beautiful prints." The magic formula? "Simplicity is in the style, while the pattern does the talking."
Our current picks? The Sabrina dress is a dusky pink satin number that we'll be pairing with chunky trainers and belt bags, the Luella dress is a high-necked, puff-sleeved printed dress ideal for both work and play, and the Ayla dress is pussy bow maximalist perfection that gives Gucci a run for its money.
Thankfully for our wardrobe, it isn't just summer that Ghost has sewn up. For AW18 Sameera says we can expect "modern heritage, drawing inspiration from the '70s and '80s – times when I feel women’s style was at its most effortless. Those influences have been woven into the collection to offer easy and casual pieces that strike the perfect balance for day-to-night dressing."
So where to buy the coveted pieces? You can shop online or at stockists Harvey Nichols and Selfridges, or head to one of the brand's stores – of which we may be seeing more. Ghost now offers four, rather than two collections per year, and after seeing the fashion set wearing its pieces with aplomb, we'll be hearing much more from the brand over the next few seasons. "We may have a few exciting collaborations in the pipeline," Sameera says. "Watch this space!"
