Why I’ll Always Be Honest About My Nose Job

People often talk about how crucial it is to have autonomy over one’s body, but why is that same thinking not extended to one’s choice to change an element of their appearance? We’re allowed to change our hair colour, so by the same logic we should be able to alter our noses if our natural ones displease us. This fear of ridicule and shame was greatly echoed in my conversations with others who were considering surgery. By keeping plastic surgery such a no-go topic, those who wish to get surgery are left with few places to turn. My best friend for finding out information was Reddit, but I wished that I could have a real-life nose buddy to tell me not to freak out about the blood-soaked gauze that would sit under my nose for a week, or the fact that recovery feels like the most intense sinus infection, ever. Instead, it was just me, the Internet, and my doctor. It was lonely, but it shouldn’t have been, especially considering the fact that nose jobs have been the most popular plastic surgery for at least five years.