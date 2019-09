This week, one of our favourite design duos, Fyodor Golan's Pre SS17 look book landed in our inbox and it's so kawaii it hurts. The pair behind the brand, Fyodor Podgorny and Golan Frydman, took virtual pop star Hatsune Miku (more on her later) as their muse this season and they've collaborated with Digital Artist Ignasi Monreal , the man behind much of FKA Twigs' Japanophilic imagery, and photographer Mark Ramadan to animate this sumptuous digital look book. While Fyodor Golan's signature has always been digital textures and overblown colour this futuristic collection has taken huge inspiration from the Far East.They explained why they'd looked to Japan for this collection: "We were swallowed by actual cherry blossoms petals everyday on our way to the studio in mornings. These little baby pink petals where everywhere against the green grass in the parks. After speaking to Ignasi we added the wording " Sakura Kawaii " to our mood boards, which means "Cherry Blossom Cute" in Japanese and is also the name of an amazing Manga character." For Fyodor Golan it was all about capturing that sense of digital experience versus real life that we all participate in via our mobile phones every day. It helped with their vision too, that Ignasi has a well- Instagrammed obsession with Manga. "He came with a bank of information about Japanese Manga culture and lots of ideas came from watching Youtube clips of Manga processes and their transformations," Fyodor Golan added.