It's HOT outside, and we've officially come to terms with the fact that we can't live off of iced coffee and ice cream alone. That said, we really don't want to eat anything that requires cooking or is served hot (or even room temperature, for that matter).
But, summer also makes us lazy, so we also don't want to be munching on cold treats that take a lot of work. That's where freezer snacks come in. All you have to do is throw these nine foods in the freezer, and you'll have something to cool you down in no time. You've never had more love for your ice box.