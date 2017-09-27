Being a woman in this day and age is a lot. We have to juggle the demands of a career despite the gender pay gap, maintain personal relationships while being breadcrumbed, enjoy a healthy and fulfilling love life when we're being ghosted left and right, all the while remembering to love our bodies and drink enough water. Oh, and then we find out we’ve been wearing the wrong size bra our whole adult lives. Give. Us. A. Break.
So much is expected of women today but luckily we’re all in this together. There’s nothing quite like sisterhood and mutual support, which is why When Life Gives You Melons, a new podcast series created by lingerie, swimwear and activewear brand, Freya, is exactly what we’ve been waiting for.
Exploring what it means – and takes – to be a woman today, this brand-new series will be hosted by TV presenter, DJ and everyone’s girl crush, Maya Jama, who will be joined each week by a roster of influential and admirable women, including Jessie Ware, Gemma Cairney, Kimberley Walsh, Clara Amfo, Billie JD Porter and many others.
Maya and her guests will cover everything, from the best career advice and worst first dates through to friendship break-ups and what life is like with big boobs. Whatever situation you’ve found yourself in, they get it… big time.
Anyone who follows Maya Jama on social media knows that she is big on supporting women and encouraging them to live their best lives. You’ll see her at home with a glass of wine and a Deliveroo one moment, then racing from meeting to meeting in a cab the next.
Basically, if there’s anyone we’d want to hear talk about the #struggle of balancing work, life, sex and boobs, it’s Maya. She gets what it means to be a modern woman, which is, after all, what the podcast is all about. Part downtime with your girlfriends, part therapy, When Life Gives You Melons will have you exclaiming, “I know, right?” Because when life gives you melons, what’s a girl to do?
