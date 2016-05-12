Coco Chanel said that "a women who doesn't wear perfume has no future." Christian Dior believed that a "woman's perfume tells more about her than her handwriting." The first statement certainly doesn't ring true to us, but what we do know is that when we smell good, we feel good.



Finding 'The One' – a fragrance that feels distinctively like "you" and not every other woman on the tube carriage – is a rare and wonderful thing. Our sense of smell and scent recollection is entwined with nostalgia and romance, and with good reason. From Proust's philosophies of odour-evoked memories, to Marilyn Monroe's famous retort on being asked what she wore to bed: "Chanel No.5", to the proliferation of celebrity fragrances in the noughties, what we wear and why we wear it, says an awful lot about us.



So, with that in mind, we've been thinking about fresh summer fragrances to carry us through the hot, sticky months. Like clothes, it can be good to give your staples a shake up when the seasons start to turn. From cult classics to new releases, we've compiled an edit of good quality perfumes that conjure up that summer feeling.