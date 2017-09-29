You've Been Pronouncing These Foods Wrong This Whole Time

We love how diverse our food options are in 2017. From chorizo to açaí, our menus would be poorer without these delicious imports – we just wish we knew how to pronounce some of their names.
Want some pho and bao swimming in sriracha sauce with a side of quinoa? Then you better be prepared to spend a few hours discussing (possibly arguing over) which of your fellow diners is saying these words wrong.
Have no fear, though; we've identified some of the most commonly mispronounced foods out there and are here to help you say them correctly. No more ifs, buts or dodgy pronunciations from overconfident TV chefs – this is how you say these words in the UK.
Click through to get the verdict on the most mispronounced foods around...