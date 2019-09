"I am a bartender/server in a popular corporate bar and restaurant. I deal with a lot, but this was a particularly uncomfortable experience. Loser guy and his trashy GF were rude the entire time — initially, they wouldn't make eye contact and interrupted my greeting them by ordering two margaritas. They took up my table for two hours, ordered a ton of food, drinks and dessert, all the while treating me like garbage (eye rolling, scoffing, generally being aggressive, sent back an appetizer etc.). I dropped off their check hoping they'd GTFO as soon as possible, honestly didn't care if they tipped and I certainly didn't expect them to. They waited till I bused another table and went back to the kitchen, wrote 'bad service' and drew a dick on their check...then walked out without paying. I discovered this about three minutes after they exited the building. By this time, it was 20 minutes to closing. I had no other tables... and to my absolute pleasure, that douchebag left his keys and cell phone in the booth. I grabbed my manager and we sat in the booth behind the one they'd just left, knowing they'd either call or have to come back in very shortly. Sure enough, they called, manager answered and politely and enthusiastically told them to come right in. And when they did, I sat there holding the keys and cell phone with a huge smile on my face, while my manager demanded payment for their tab...assholes." — StabbiSabi "A guy who looked well into his 40s orders a cocktail and does that stupid joke of 'I'm only 20, so you should card me.' First off, I never understood why people mess with IDs. It's my job to check it or not, and you get your alcohol faster if you just let me do it. So I was like okay whatever, and I check his ID. Turns out it was expired, and I couldn't sell him alcohol." — Mupyeah "Working drive thru at a Tim Hortons, and some asshole in a massive black truck parked too far away from the window and expected me to lean super far out to give him his change. He was real impatient and just really rude. I just shook my head, and so he gets all pissed off and finally gets out of the truck and the door shut behind him. It was locked, and he sat there for like 15 minutes, and we had to call a tow truck. Sure, it pissed off everyone behind him, but at least they were all pissed off at him and not us! He acted like it was the biggest embarrassment of his life." — toastwizardd