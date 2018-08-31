The demographic is also older than your average nightclub; most people are in their mid-20s but there are small clusters of silver-haired veterans. One of these is Tony Hillgate, 46, from north London, who has been frequenting warehouse parties on the fringes of the capital since the acid house days of the late 1980s. "I’m here for the music and the good vibes," he tells me. "It doesn’t matter what people look like, where they’re from or what you do, this is a place to unwind and dance." Off the beaten track, Fold is not a club where one goes to 'be seen'; people come here to lose themselves in the music and the darkness.