I would consider myself a fearless foodie. I'm pretty much down to try anything and cook anything on a whim. But there is one thing I'll admit to (consciously or subconsciously) steering clear of. And that one thing is fish. Although delicious and insanely customisable across all cuisines, the idea of pan-searing one of those suckers is daunting AF. I can sauté up a solid piece of meat, no problem. But when it comes to placing that fish filet on a hot skillet, all my culinary confidence goes out the window. Inevitably, I end up undercooking, overcooking, or just completely ripping it apart in the process; I've been ruining salmon dinners since 2013.
But I've recently come to the realisation that maybe I'm just going about this whole fish thing the wrong way. Maybe I shouldn't be diving head first into high-level searing situations — instead, I should be tackling the fast and easy basics of baking, breading, and frying. Because there are recipes out there that make it look easy (and just as insanely tasty). So, if you also feel like a fish-noob, join me in checking out the ten foolproof recipes ahead.