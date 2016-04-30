From first kiss to first sex (however you define it) to first orgasm, what importance do you assign your sexual firsts? Perhaps some were wonderful, and others were nonconsensual or otherwise awful. Some of these are likely pivotal moments, while others may be forgotten. (Contrary to what teen movies teach us, firsts aren't always a big deal.)



To honour the huge diversity of first-time sexual experiences, we're gathering your retellings of them and compiling your stories each month with a new theme. First up: First kisses. The accounts that follow range from charming to creepy, and they may have you looking back on your own sexual firsts. No, they don't predict our future sex lives. They often do shape us, though — or at least provide us with stories to tell.