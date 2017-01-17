In the best-case scenario, you go on a first date with someone, and you hit it off. The chemistry is off the charts, and you're never at a loss for what to talk about.
Sometimes (okay, most of the time), though, first dates aren't smooth sailing. That doesn't always mean you're incompatible — just that we are humans, and dating can be awkward. It can be hard to figure out what to ask without making it seem like you're interrogating your date. After all, the key to a good date is relaxed conversation, and the last thing you want is to recreate the beginning of this scene from The Holiday, in which Cameron Diaz essentially makes Jude Law's palms sweat from her interview-like first-date demeanour.
But whether you're trying to fill an awkward silence or just trying to get to know your date better, we have you covered. We sent out an anonymous survey to get people's best, most creative first-date questions. Ahead are the ones that stood out to us most. Check them out, and if you want, leave a comment with some of your own go-to conversation-starters.