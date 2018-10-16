Fashionable Female Villains Are For Life, Not Just For Halloween

Growing up, and identifying with these empowered, ballsy, stylish and sexual women characters over their stereotyped heterosexual counterparts, I always thought that it was kind of cool. The female villains were always the best characters – interesting, and with a depth that is sadly rare in scripts for women – and men feared them because they were powerless to them. Is that such a bad thing, when the world is dominated by powerful men, and so many women and LGBTQ people live in fear? But at the same time, did I have to emasculate men to get anywhere in life? Could I slob about in a tracksuit and still take over the world? Could I just be a really nice person who dresses well, and who I choose to sleep with is by the by?