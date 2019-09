Refinery29 Loves…What To Shop & See This Week

Dr. Martens have been the footwear of choice for rockers and rebels the world over for 60 years. The British label has always championed – and been championed by – subcultural outsiders, and its latest campaign for AW19 spotlights individuals who have thrived in the face of adversity. From Sarah Lu, a renowned hand poke artist who ignored her family's demands to pursue tattooing, to Sistren , the podcast collective creating audible and IRL safe spaces, and Mystery Jets' Blaine, who has campaigned against inaccessible gig venues, the campaign is a celebration of Doc wearers who have gone against the grain.