Refinery29 Loves…What To Shop & See This Week

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, our new weekly bulletin where you'll find the best things to shop and see in fashion right now.
From Reformation and Celine's new London store openings to Dr. Martens' campaign championing rebellious souls, statement-making handbags courtesy of Whistles x Mlouye and cult label 032c's first foray into footwear, here's the fashion getting us hyped this week.
Reformation London Store Opening
Brace yourselves, people: your favourite sustainable label, Reformation opens the doors to its first European bricks-and-mortar store in London’s Westbourne Grove on 12th September, just in time for fashion week. The 100% carbon, water and waste neutral brand is bringing its LA cool to the capital, offering a full product range (sweetheart necklines, vintage-inspired florals and slinky slip dresses) in sizes 2-26. The store will reflect Reformation’s commitment to sustainability, too: think vintage furniture, eco-friendly hangers, 100% offset electricity and reusable tote bags. Race you there.
Dr. Martens 'Tough As You' Campaign
Dr. Martens have been the footwear of choice for rockers and rebels the world over for 60 years. The British label has always championed – and been championed by – subcultural outsiders, and its latest campaign for AW19 spotlights individuals who have thrived in the face of adversity. From Sarah Lu, a renowned hand poke artist who ignored her family's demands to pursue tattooing, to Sistren, the podcast collective creating audible and IRL safe spaces, and Mystery Jets' Blaine, who has campaigned against inaccessible gig venues, the campaign is a celebration of Doc wearers who have gone against the grain.
Celine Store Opening
Creative director Hedi Slimane continues his rebrand of Celine stores across the world with a takeover of London’s 103 Mount Street. The 270-square-metre retail space will include not only the much lauded AW19 collection – all sleek equestrian, ladylike and country-bound aesthetics – but also new works by emerging artists under Slimane’s creative incubator, Celine Art Project. With countless mirrors, marbled surfaces and geometric architecture, the space will look as good on the ‘gram as the clothes themselves.
Whistles x Mlouye Collaboration
Calling all statement bag obsessives. Whistles has collaborated with Istanbul-based luxury brand Mlouye to create the dreamiest of handbag collections. Inspired by furniture and industrial design, creative director Meb Rure's architectural pieces are all handcrafted to perfection in Turkey. Available for the first time in the UK, the capsule comprises six limited-edition bags in autumn-ready emerald greens and glossy blacks. Our favourite is the tan mock-croc lantern bag, scene-stealing enough to display on a stack of magazines in your home as well as on your arm.
032c Womenswear Launch
Founded in 2000, the Berlin-based magazine 032c is not just a biannual publication but an ultra-cool streetwear label, too. It's launching its first women's shoe collection, Buffalo London by 032c, designed by creative director Maria Koch in collaboration with cult footwear brand Buffalo. "It’s streetwear on steroids meets old world craftsmanship," Koch says of the launch. Featuring the iconic platform soles worn by subcultures in the '90s and '00s, the collection includes fetish-inspired thigh-highs and riding-style jodhpur ankle boots.
