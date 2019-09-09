Refinery29 Loves…What To Shop & See This Week

4 of 5

Whistles x Mlouye Collaboration



Calling all statement bag obsessives. Whistles has collaborated with Istanbul-based luxury brand Mlouye to create the dreamiest of handbag collections. Inspired by furniture and industrial design, creative director Meb Rure's architectural pieces are all handcrafted to perfection in Turkey. Available for the first time in the UK, the capsule comprises six limited-edition bags in autumn-ready emerald greens and glossy blacks. Our favourite is the tan mock-croc lantern bag, scene-stealing enough to display on a stack of magazines in your home as well as on your arm.