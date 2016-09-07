9 Times Celebrities Cut Their Hair & We All Freaked Out

It's no secret that the world is obsessed with celebrity hair, from the latest cuts to the hottest colours. But no matter how many stars get lobs or pixies, most of them could never compete with the most iconic transformations of our time. We're talking about the ones that inspired trends that would last for decades, make careers, and break our hearts. If you're thinking Twiggy's crop or Jared Leto's man bun, you're right.
So, can you guess which model started the bob craze? Or which star got kicked off a popular TV show for a haircut? Ahead, we've put together the most talked-about chops in recent pop-culture history. Sit back, relax, and get ready to reminisce about nine cuts that changed the beauty world overnight.
This story was originally published on 7th November 2015.