It would be understandable to think that that Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, or even Miley Cyrus invented the provocative red-carpet beauty look. They are, after all, the stars who make news with their raw meat accessories, rainbow wigs, and rage-inducing hair choices. But upon closer inspection, they're merely following a long line of risk-takers, like Cher, Madonna, and Gwen Stefani.
Hollywood may not have much in the way of seasons, but it does have one that's all its own: awards season. (Better known to the rest of us as winter.) To celebrate this yearly hailstorm of newsworthy beauty moments, we've rounded up a visual history of some of the wildest beauty looks awards season has brought us. It's a torrential downpour, charting at 15
inches looks, so grab an umbrella and start clicking.