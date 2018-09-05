False eyelashes and I have some serious history. I was first introduced to lash strips when I started competing in beauty pageants at the age of 16. For the next seven years, it became second nature for me to put on lashes at any time of the day, whether for an early appearance at a charity event or before hitting the stage for a competition. But once I retired, my lash-wearing days were behind me — or so I thought.
With dramatic lashes at the center of attention in 2018 — Pinterest labeled lashes one of the biggest beauty trends of the year — I became intrigued to give falsies another run. I had a hunch that I'd feel different about false eyelashes now that my life is dramatically different from my pageant days. Instead of jetting to runway lessons after work, I'm
going to avoiding the gym and going home to catch up on the latest episode of Power. Would lashes become a regular part of my routine now that my speed is more corporate?
Before I could commit to adding lashes to my makeup routine permanently, I embarked on a 7-day trial. For one week I wore lashes every day, including regular days at work and concerts. I looked into best-selling, celebrity-favourite, and even magnetic options (yep, totally a thing) and prepared myself mentally for the lash drama that lie ahead.
Here's my honest verdict.