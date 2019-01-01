Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Ardell
Ardell Magnetic Lash Wispies
$11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
Skip the glue with these reusable, magnetic lashes.
Featured in 1 story
16 Spring Beauty Products That Are SO Cheap
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
L'oréal Paris Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara, Blackest B...
$4.59
from
Amazon
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Full Fat Lashes
$29.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Ardell
Ardell
Ardell Fashion False Lashes Demi Wispies
£5.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
Ardell
Ardell Multipack Demi Wispies Fake Eyelashes
C$17.98
C$16.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Ardell
Double Up Wispies
$5.99
$3.59
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Ardell
Fashion False Lashes Demi Wispies
£5.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted