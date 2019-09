What Eye Doctors Really Think About Eyelash Extensions

Both eye doctors agree that it's better to use a glue-less option, like a reliable mascara or magnetic lashes , but knowing that people will continue to seek the service, they advise to tread lightly. "Save eyelash extensions for special occasions," suggests Dr. Tsai. And when you do go, make sure to do your homework. Find an experienced salon that will place the lashes correctly. Not all states require lash technicians to have a cosmetology license or aesthetician certification, so make sure to ask your provider about their credentials. It's also critical that you're in a sanitary setting for their service. "Anytime you're adhering something to the delicate tissues of the eyes, you're creating a possibility of infection or styes. So, you want to make sure that the adhesive and extensions they're putting on are sterile and approved for use around the eyes," Andrea Thau, OD, president of the American Optometric Association and spokesperson for Think About Your Eyes, previously told R29