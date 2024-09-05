It might be cynical to suggest these videos are being posted for clout but in an age where people pride themselves on being “social media stalkers” (as in finding people online at the drop of a hat), it does make you wonder. Brooke Duffy, a professor in the department of communication at Cornell University, tells Refinery29: “People understand that more dramatic — even sensational — content ‘does well’ (a euphemism for metric engagement), and so they may be compelled to manufacture drama, with those around them unwittingly thrust into a starring role.” Duffy says social media has encouraged “intimacy sleuthing” and has allowed us to feel as though we’re owed information around romantic relationships. “Over the last two decades, all of us have been socialised to accept — and even accommodate — digital surveillance. ​Advertisers, employers, dating websites and social media companies prod us to ‘put ourselves out there’. But we also run the risk of having others put us out there.”