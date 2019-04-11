You seem to have an unquenchable thirst. (For water, come on.) So what gives? Why do you need to be constantly reaching for your water bottle while your coworkers can go hours without needing a drink? Some of it definitely comes down to your regular old individual differences — kind of like how some people are always chilly and others are always too warm — but there are real medical conditions that can make you extra thirsty too.
Obviously, the main reason you feel thirsty is because you're dehydrated. But the causes of dehydration aren't always as obvious. And some of us are just more sensitive to that "thirst reflex" than others, says Albert Ahn, MD, an internist at NYU Langone Medical Center. So, even though you may not actually be less hydrated than your coworkers, your body's thirst cues (e.g. having a dry mouth) may just be way more annoying to you.
But those cues can be more complicated than they seem. Believe it or not, having a dry mouth doesn't necessarily mean you're in need of water."[Dry mouth] could be due to dehydration," Dr. Ahn says, "but you could also be fully hydrated and still have symptoms of dry mouth." That's partly because there are so many other causes of dry mouth — including a surprising amount of everyday over-the-counter medications (hello, antihistamines).
Because there can be quite a lot of detective work involved here, you should definitely talk to your doctor if you're concerned about your thirst level. If you also notice any of the more serious signs of dehydration (e.g. dizziness, confusion, or dried-out skin) or you have some paradoxical fluid retention or swelling along with your intense thirst, definitely reach out for medical help. Those could signal more severe underlying issues with your hormones or electrolytes.
For now, continue on here to see a few of the most common explanations for your daily need to down a six-pack of sparkling water.