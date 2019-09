Finally, there are three lip shades, which are the highlights of the range. Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor in Poppy Sauvage is a rich, matte liquid shade and may just be the perfect red. Violette says it was important to her to get this shade just right. “What I love about this red is that when you go into natural light it turns super fluorescent as it mirrors a flower and absorbs the light. It stays matte and there's no transfer, so you can kiss all night, too!” Our picks of the Poppy Sauvage collection, though, are Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Poésie and Vin Noir . Poésie is a nudey, dusky pink that will convert even those most committed to a red lip, thanks to its universally flattering tone. It works just as nicely as a cheek blush, too. As for Vin Noir: finally, a lipstick you can wear while drinking red wine. It looks very dark in the tube but, thanks to a flash of raspberry, is more playful than it appears; best of all, it conceals that dreaded red wine mouth. “I blend the edge of my lips in Vin Noir, as it’s the best way to wear a dark colour,” Violette explains. The formula of both these wonder products is super creamy and therefore comfortable on the lip; simply blot with tissue to remove excess moisture and it stays put through breakfast and coffee.