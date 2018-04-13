Thankfully, though, Poppy Sauvage actually lives up to the hype. Made up of seven products, Violette was looking to create something fresh and wearable for spring. “I used to take the train from Paris to Provence and witness the sun rise over all the fields in bloom, particularly the poppy fields,” she explains. “When I did my research about the poppies, I found out they're different from every other poppy in the world. They're true red, whereas others are slightly orange. This makeup collection is all about my 'printemps souvenir', or my spring memory. When the light hits the poppies just right, the fields turn gold, pink and copper, like they’re suddenly on fire with colour. It’s so vibrant, it gives me so much energy. Combining all of these shades in one collection is my way to recharge for a new season after the frost of winter melts away.”