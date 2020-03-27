It’s Worse Than You Think: Inside Elmhurst Hospital, New York’s Coronavirus Epicenter

Dr. Lillian Wong, an emergency room doctor, has worked at Elmhurst for three years. She spoke with Refinery29 at 10pm on Tuesday, after coming off a long shift. She didn’t mince words. “We are trying our best not to intubate patients because we only have a few dozen ventilators and the only time a ventilator becomes available is when another patient dies. We’re trying to use CPAP machines, but we don't have enough personel to keep an eye on all these patients and it’s become dangerous. A lot of these patients – they look good until they don't. They're talking to us. But they can deteriorate incredibly quickly and we just don’t have the resources to keep an eye on them at all times.”