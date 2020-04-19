This Couple’s Virtual Wedding Featured A Celebrity Surprise They’ll Never Forget

A couple who held an online wedding this weekend were treated to a surprise performance from Ellie Goulding.
Hayley Pitman and Harvey Skelton were supposed to get married at a ceremony in Cheltenham earlier this month, but like so many couples around the world, their wedding has had to be postponed due to coronavirus.
In order to ease the disappointment, they decided to take part in a virtual wedding using Zoom which would also raise money for the NHS.
After they said "I do" watched by friends and family on a livestream, Goulding surprised them from her sofa with a performance of "Love Me Like You Do".
It was an apt choice because Pitman, an NHS nurse, and Skelton, a rugby community development officer, had planned to have Goulding's hit song from Fifty Shades of Grey as their first dance.
Skelton has shared footage from the online wedding on YouTube, including a clip from Goulding's performance.
In a post shared on Twitter, the groom said the surprise performance was a moment that he and his fiancé "will never forget" as well as reminder of "just how lucky we are despite everything that's happening".
The surprise performance was organised by wedding directory company For Better or Worse, which set up a "Love in Lockdown" fundraising page to gather donations for NHS Charities Together.
Tammy Madge of For Better or Worse told Sky News: "To help bring a smile back to a special couple's face, we took it upon ourselves to organise a virtual wedding.
"With such close ties to the NHS, Hayley and Harvey were the perfect choice for us, and of course Ellie Goulding surprising the couple made it so much more special and beautifully emotional even if we were all sat behind our screens!"
