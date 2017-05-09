"Live with no regrets" is a mantra we aim to stand by. But still, there are some life events we don't look back on so fondly — and many involve our beauty routines. We're looking at you, every attempt at bangs ever.
If we rack our brains, we'll find a long list of cosmetic choices we wish we could take back (and most of them either took place in or were inspired by the '90s). But the silver lining in every regret is that it has taught us something about beauty, or about ourselves, along the way. At least, we like to hope it did.
Ahead, we asked 11 beauty editors to dish on their biggest regrets. Unlike among the celeb bunch, there isn't an eyebrow horror story in sight. Hair mishaps, on the other hand? Plenty. Click through to laugh, cry, and commiserate, and then share in the comments what beauty moment you'd like to delete forever.