Another reason why eating disorder sufferers have it particularly difficult in the workplace is that, at work, we tend to hide our personal and private problems, aspiring to project a perfectly prim and productive image of ourselves. Gagged by a sense of shame and the potential for discrimination, those with eating disorders also most often suffer in silence, in whatever setting.



One sufferer whose reticence and furtiveness meant his eating disorder went completely unnoticed is Alex*, who suffered from bulimia for around a year while catering in a sweet shop.



“I felt I was lucky in that I could work in the basement alone a lot and get away with it,” he says. “Nobody would find out, but I spent most of the day lightheaded. My colleagues and boss never picked up on it, so they weren’t able to help.



"People did begin to notice I was getting thinner – the work uniform kept looking too big for me and some people [sort of] picked up on it, but never said anything. I think even just having someone there who would have been willing to listen would have done the world of good.”



Alex says lunchtimes were especially testing. After all, where could you hide? “Everyone used to eat lunch in the break room but I was way too embarrassed and ashamed to be seen eating in there,” he says. “So I used to go out into an alley and scoff a tonne of food. It felt pretty humiliating to have that happen a lot and occasionally people would walk past while I was sat there. I just went red with embarrassment.”

