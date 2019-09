Say a colleague or manager does notice a problem in a fellow member of staff in a situation such as this, how should they broach the topic? And what kind of policies and support structures should ultimately be put in place?Beat say the first step on the road to recovery from an eating disorder is acknowledging there’s a problem – a problem which the sufferer themselves may not even recognise and might vehemently deny. Given the amount of time we typically spend at work, colleagues may be the next best placed to spot such an issue in a fellow worker, in which case they should express their concern to a manager.“Colleagues can provide an enormous amount of support to someone with an eating disorder,”adds Brooks, positively. “They are also more likely to notice a problem in a fellow worker than a manager or senior employee.” best practice guide published by ENEI, in conjunction with Beat, sets out that all senior members of staff should be made aware of the tell-tale signs: skipping meals, compulsive exercising, excessive weight loss, and so on, in order to identify the illness at an early stage, talk sensitively about the issue, and be able to offer support to the colleagues if needed.If the problem is dealt with quickly and effectively at work in this way, then sufferers are likely to seek necessary treatment. The sooner the disorder is identified, the more likely those affected are to make a full recovery (and, at the moment, just 46% of anorexia patients and 47% of bulimia patients currently do. Jessica*, for example, knows just what it’s like when employers do act accommodatingly, speaking of “how incredibly supportive and patient [my colleagues] were while I was struggling before my hospital admission. I’ve kept in regular contact with my colleagues throughout my treatment, and have been overwhelmed by their support."Jessica was working at a school when she asked to take six months off for intensive treatment. “As soon as I walked through the door, I was hit with a complete mix of emotions,” she says of her recent return to the office. “Excitement, happiness and joy to see all of my colleagues and hear some lovely comments that confirmed just how much progress I’d made."It goes without saying that employers should constantly strive to make their work environments feel happier and more inclusive, and engaging with the mental health of their staff like this is surely one of the most helpful ways to start. Perhaps then, the imprudent quips that Hannah reeled off earlier on will become a thing of the past. And, at long last, the 725,000 individuals currently suffering from eating disorders across the UK might feel more inclined to open up.*Names have been changed.