A Lazy Girl's Guide To Soup Season

I don’t know about you, but winter makes me want to get horizontal, under the comfort of three to five fuzzy duvets, preferably with a cup of something hot in my hand. It’s not just my lazy season — it’s a time of year when I revel in spending as much time as possible indoors, and moving from my cosy perch as infrequently as humanly possible.
Where does soup come into this equation? Even sloths need sustenance. Instead of relying on bland cans or tedious stews, I've crafted five soups that are made up of five ingredients (plus a few pantry staples), take under an hour to make, and don't require exact measurements (only ratios) — so you can easily heat up a lot or a little, whenever you please. Scroll ahead for the ultimate in steamy, homemade non-recipes — from a white veggie chili, to a vegan black bean soup, and more — so you can stay lazy and soupy with me as we countdown the days until spring.