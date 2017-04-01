10 Salmon Dishes For Easy Weeknight Cooking

Something about salmon just feels right for spring. But the idea of making it at home, let alone on a weeknight, sounds a little scary — and a little exhausting, if we're being honest. What's our ideal salmon situation (aside from ordering it out at a restaurant with a glass of cold white vino in hand)? It would be easy, breezy, and delectable recipes readily available and executable at our own finger tips. Because ordering salmon out can be expensive, scoping out the special offers at your local supermarket can be a major budgetary game changer (when you're still looking to get your fancy fish fix).
So let's just set aside all fillet fears here — like, how the hell do we successfully sear that sucker without pulling all the skin off?! — because we've rounded up ten of those ideal recipes mentioned above in all their easy, breezy, and delectable glory.
Click on for enough easy salmon recipes to swing you through the oncoming spring weeknights — glass of cold vino in hand and all.