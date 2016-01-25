We all have one: The dish we've made up over the years (or our parents, friends, or family members passed along), that doesn't necessarily count as a real recipe, but we make it all the time anyway.



It's super simple to execute, especially during the week when the fridge is looking seriously scarce, plus you always have the ingredients on hand to whip it up. The problem is, whether it's pasta or grilled cheese, that go-to meal can get old fast. And it's often hard to find backups that are equally as simple.



We asked around at the office for our coworkers' super quick eats, so now we have plenty of fresh new ideas to add to our last-minute weeknight arsenal.



Ahead, check out 10 easy meals that Refinery29 staffers really, truly make when we are pressed for time and are probably hangry as f*ck.

