No matter if it's a busy weekday morning or a lazy Sunday, the idea of cooking breakfast at home — when you could otherwise grab a store-bought bacon, egg, and cheese bap or a semi-bruised apple from work — can feel like a completely unnecessary time- and energy-suck. But eating a nutritious breakfast doesn't need to be the bane of your existence. In fact, some of our favourite morning recipes can be easily whipped up during your next meal-prep sesh.
To prove it, we collaborated with Nature’s Path and chef Natasha Feldman of Nosh With Tash to create five delicious, easy-to-make breakfast recipes, each of which is made with wholesome, organic ingredients. Click ahead to check them out, and get ready to finally become the morning person you've always dreamed of being.