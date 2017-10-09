14 Hairstyles For When Dry Shampoo Isn't Enough

If you're the kind of person who sets four alarms each night, then you're likely already very well acquainted with dry shampoo. But we all know there are days when a hit of powder just isn't enough — and you need a quick updo that will fool everyone from thinking you haven't washed your hair in three days (or five, no judgment).
That’s where the styles ahead come in. We’ve rounded up 14 of the most effortless, easy looks that will get you out the door fast — with step-by-step videos you can watch as you style. Go ahead and hit snooze. Again.
