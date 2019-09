For some, celebrating Cable Street’s historic resistance provided a chance to remember the East Londoners’ heroic actions, as well as live their values. “It’s really important that we remember those who fought fascism and keep that tradition alive”, Nicholas, a volunteer at the Marx Memorial Library , told us. “Cable Street is the perfect example of when a community responded to an attack with complete solidarity - Irish workers and Jewish workers united to say ‘No Pasaran’. We have to really remember and commemorate that history - it’s of increased relevance, continued relevance, and it’s so important that it’s marked.”Meanwhile for Sara Huws, co-founder of the East End Women’s Museum , which looks to record, celebrate and amplify the “awesome” stories of East End women, the march provided the perfect opportunity to “commemorate and show solidarity”, as well as right the history books. “Just like today, women played an active part in direct action at Cable Street in 1936”, she explained. “Of the 79 who were arrested that day, eight of them were women. Some of those participants are still alive - and while it's easy to think of marching Blackshirts as ancient history, they remind us that we're still fighting the same battle today. East End women have a long tradition of fighting racism, fighting xenophobia, fighting poverty - from the Suffragettes to Sisters Uncut.”For Mike Katz, co-chair of the Jewish Labour Movement (formerly Poale Zion), an affiliated society of the Labour Party since 1920, seeing a diverse range of people unite against politics of division was reason alone to feel inspired. “I think it’s really important that lots of different strains of not just community, but Labour politics, anti-fascist, anti-racist movements all come together,” he told us. “Cable Street’s always been a good celebration of what unites people with progressive views, whether they’re inside the Labour party or outside of it, far-left or trade union, or whether they’re not politically aligned but into fighting racism and fascism. It’s great to see so many people turning out.”