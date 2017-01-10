Of course, there’s a flip side to the number of people I know doing "Dry Jan", and it’s that misery loves company. I’m enjoying having others to indulge me in boring conversations about productivity, my complexion and the exact calorie composition of Beck's Blue. When I went to a party on Saturday night (day seven), about 10 of the 20 guests weren’t drinking, and the focus shifted from screeching and dancing to conversation about the books we’re reading and our goals for the year ahead. Everyone seemed content to be there, not looking for the next party, someone to go home with, or a secret supply of drugs. I for one felt distinctly “present”. The only truly challenging moment of this first 10 days of sobriety came at said party around 11pm. Conversational fatigue began to kick in while the people who were drinking were getting a bit merry. As Sunday and another week of sobriety loomed large, a “fuck it” moment of abandon didn’t seem out of the question. I began to eye up a bottle of wine. Luckily, just as I was doing so, a guardian angel appeared by my side. It was the one-year sober friend whom I mentioned in Week One’s diary – the one who inspired this whole charade when she told me that, if I felt like I couldn’t stop drinking, I probably needed to give it a shot. I filled her in on my progress and joked that it was hard to feel chuffed with myself when half the party and half the universe seemed to be doing "Dry January" too. She looked at me like I was a bit stupid and told me that, while it might not feel like a big achievement in the wider sense, if staying sober was a challenge to me, I ought to feel proud and not measure my own success against anyone else’s. Good advice for life, I suppose. Later that evening, another friend took me down a peg by telling me that I shouldn’t get too ahead of myself anyway, because “you haven’t mastered sobriety ‘til you can dance sober in a club.” I got my coat and left for my bed, with both women’s mantras firm in my mind. At the end of the first 10 days, then, I can report from the front lines of "Dry January" that things are a little easier and more peaceful than I had previously thought they might be. While my moods are stable – I don’t feel needy or particularly anxious – I’m yet to become the superhuman I had expected; I still sleep in ‘til 10.30 on work days, hangover or no hangover, I still feel headachey and distracted, and I still waste money on rubbish. I do feel more clarity, though. I will say that. I remember every conversation I have had, and I know exactly what I intend the next one I have to be. It’s all a bit more... directional.



Since I’m not flailing, and haven’t yet felt too challenged by the temptation to drink, my next task will be to go outside my comfort zone. Next week, dispatches from a night out with no booze...