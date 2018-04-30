Take Katrina Wheeler. Regardless of what’s “in,” she’s told to dress in flowing dresses and waist-accentuating outfits to accommodate her rectangular, lean, and muscular frame. But here’s the thing: no one, no matter their look, should have to mould their body, ever. Instead, fashion means dressing just the way you like. In the video above, Katrina does just that, swapping society’s standards for looser, minimal, androgynous options that are perfectly her.