Can Contraceptive Pills Expire?

Back to birth control pills, if your pills run out and you can't get a refill on time, Dr. White says you can use expired pills as a bridge to getting a new pack. "It may be better than nothing, but when you have the ability to get a fresh pack, that's always the way to go," she says. Definitely call your Ob/Gyn and make an appointment for ASAP, plus let them know that you have the expired pills. And, if you are having sex during this time and don't want to get pregnant, then it's wise to use another barrier method , like condoms.