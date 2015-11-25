Update: Following the announcement last month that Raf Simons has left Dior, we're reposting this video in honour of his skill, imagination, and the artistry he displayed during his short time at the helm.
“Couture” is a magic word. It conjures thoughts of impeccable craftsmanship, visionary design, and legendary fashion moments. But, most of us don't encounter haute couture very often, unless we're looking at a celebrity on the red carpet, a model on a catwalk, or a mannequin in a museum case.
We wanted to get closer to couture — and to get you closer to couture — so we partnered with the legendary fashion publisher Visionaire to create this video, which tells the story of one dress from birth to runway. It’s a unique look inside the Dior atelier, where the team has been hard at work bringing creative director Raf Simons’ ideas to life. While an individual couture garment can take half a year to produce, here you will see the story of one dress (“Look #53,” in fashion-speak) come together in just a few minutes — from the first muslin pattern to the final style model Kinga Rajzak wore during yesterday’s haute couture show.
It’s an incredible revelation, and when you discover what goes into these garments, the crazy prices on couture start to seem at least a little less crazy. While Look #53 is the star of the show, the video gives us the chance to reconnect with the rarely credited artisans and seamstresses we saw in Dior and I, as well as a cameo from Simons himself. Think of this as a mini-trip to Paris or a crash course into fashion’s highest form; either way, enjoy your couture, concentrated.
