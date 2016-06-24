London is a food lover's paradise, with restaurants of every worldly cuisine and cheap eats tastier than your grandma's signature one-pot dish. But what if you've been so spoilt for choice you're looking for something more novel than a great, reliable Italian restaurant or the latest buzzing burger joint?
Good news: this summer sees a bunch of new food and drink events, culinary collaborations and adventures in taste hitting the capital. Restaurants are teaming up with cultural venues, new markets are springing up and already-established food trends are getting bigger and better.
So, if you're short of something to do for a fun meal, look ahead for our pick of the six best foodie activities coming to London this summer...
Good news: this summer sees a bunch of new food and drink events, culinary collaborations and adventures in taste hitting the capital. Restaurants are teaming up with cultural venues, new markets are springing up and already-established food trends are getting bigger and better.
So, if you're short of something to do for a fun meal, look ahead for our pick of the six best foodie activities coming to London this summer...