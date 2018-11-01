Designer Accused Of Hosting Satanic Orgy Returns With Unearthly Fashion Spectacle

In other rooms (dressed with moss and twigs, piles of fresh fruit, trays of Turkish delight, and a ouija board by set designer Jabez Bartlett), there are characters attempting to imitate nature and become one with the environment; four women involved in a seance to address their demons, watched over by a ghost; and a dancer trying to reconcile the dual parts of herself under British and Turkish flags, representing Dilara herself. The full looks, when staged among mystical artefacts and in such a historic setting, can imply that the clothes are costume-y, but, as Dilara’s many customers know, when you break the collection up into separates, there is a wealth of subversive tailoring, decadent party wear, and, yes, even wedding attire. If your budget doesn’t stretch to this demi-couture, look out for the charity T-shirts (arriving on Dilara’s e-store in the next week or so) to look good and do good, too.