How I Realised That My Ex Was Digitally Cockblocking Me

At first I thought nothing of it. I'd even convinced myself that it was quite nice that someone I used to be with felt comfortable enough to pop up every now and again. But it wasn't. Beneath new guys' wildly uninspired, low-key compliments like "ur stunnin bbz" and "is dat for me yh? ;)" I'd start to find comments from Ex. His name would pop up on days-old pictures and it wasn't long before he was consistently the first person to like anything I posted. I noticed, my friends noticed, other boys noticed. And when people asked whether I was with this guy who had spewed his name all over my social media posts (some of my mates even created a new group chat to discuss 'Return of the Ex'), the answer was always no. But it sounded less and less convincing every time the word left my mouth.