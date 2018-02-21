The Desert Is Trending — On Instagram & In Fragrance

As if Amangiri, the sprawling Utah resort where rooms start at over £2,000, wasn't already all over your Instagram feed, reminding you that you are poor and do not deserve floatation therapy in saltwater imported from the Dead Sea, Kylie had to go and feature it in her baby announcement video. Now that the desert is officially Kardashian-approved, you have three options: keep living your life because that family means nothing to you; avoid canyons at all costs until Kourtney & Khloé Take Peru or something; embrace all things arid.
If you picked option C, good news: Desert-inspired fragrances are everywhere — not just in the Desert View Suite, beloved by billionaires for its "uninterrupted views of undulating dunes and stark plateaus." Ahead, the scents that'll transport you to a place with vast terrains, epic sunsets, and no cable connection... but just enough WiFi for you to document it all on your Story.