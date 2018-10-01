How Acrylic Nails Helped Me Overcome A Skin-Picking Disorder

"When you break the habit, you may find that same habit rears its head again and you have urges to pick — that's not the end of the world. It's just a part of living with a habit like this," says Parker. "Just get back to the techniques that helped before." I can now say that I no longer pick at my skin the way I used to, and I haven't gotten acrylic nails in months. Of course, I have slipped up more than once, but I am able to catch myself and stop, which I count as success.