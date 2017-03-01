3 Ways To Wear Your Denim

It might be obvious but I'll say it anyway: denim never goes out of fashion. Sure, the cut, wash and rise may evolve as seasons pass but denim – synonymous with effortless style – remains a constant in almost every woman's wardrobe. Classic denim items are the perfect base to build any look, while statement denim can instantly up an outfit's ante.
Gap is known as an authority on denim; from the classic cuts available year on year to more directional, trend-led pieces for those wishing to make a sartorial statement. If you're in the market for new jeans, Gap should be your first port of call. Here are just some of our favourite looks, to inspire you to update your own denim collection for spring.
True Blue
While it might seem a little intimidating at first, don't rule out double denim as an option for laid-back everyday dressing. Stick to the classics and opt for tonal denim pieces like this strong indigo wash. Layer a soft grey hoodie underneath for an athleisure accent to break up the blue, and add your favourite trainers for total comfort. The perfect Sunday dress-down outfit!
Monochrome
If you often gravitate towards an all-black outfit, try going all-out grey for a spring alternative. A cropped bleached grey jean paired with a marled grey T-shirt is how to do the monochrome trend right.
Patchwork
This season, up your denim jacket game with this statement patchwork version. Next, pick your favourite wash in the weave and go for a pair of jeans in that tone for all-over denim. This bleached pair is the perfect straight-leg fit while the slight crop and frayed, split hem give it a cool 'undone' vibe.
