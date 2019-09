But men can be demisexual too (although I’ve yet to meet a male demi), as can lesbians, gays and bisexuals. Demisexuality falls at the halfway mark on the asexual-to-sexual spectrum – hence the 'demi', which comes from the Latin for 'half'. Because of this, demisexuality can technically come under the queer umbrella, and even has its own flag ! While having a flag is pretty cool, I choose not to identify as queer. Being demi has affected my experience of love and dating but, for me, it simply doesn’t come with all of the troubles the LGBTQ+ community still sadly faces. For this reason, I prefer to be an ally rather than claim to share in these experiences. That said, I totally encourage each demi to identify as they see fit, if it offers a source of comfort and provides a support network!