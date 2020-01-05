Why Today Is The Best Day Of 2020 To Try Online Dating Again

If you've ever tried online dating, you'll know it's all too easy to become jaded. There's the stress of trying to think up a funny opening line, the trials of dealing with the many different types of time wasters from "soft ghosters" to "paperclippers", and the constant threat of unsolicited nudes.
If you're a woman of colour, there's the added hurdle of potentially being ignored, attacked or fetishised because of overt or insidious racism. If you're a trans woman, the likelihood of being stigmatised is very real indeed.
Online dating can feel treacherous and like a bit of a chore, but if you're thinking of giving it another go, today is definitely the day to dive back in.
Advertisement
That's because today, 5th January, has been declared "Dating Sunday" by the people who run the most popular dating apps. The first Sunday of the year is always a time when activity spikes on dating apps as people who've made "looking for love" a New Year's resolution get swiping again.
Globally, Bumble says it's expecting an increase of 15% in user activity today – and an increase of over 30% in new members. It's predicting that more than 20 million messages will be sent on the app today.
Another dating app, Coffee Meets Bagel, says that daters are 22% more likely to match on Dating Sunday than on other days in the previous month. And daters are 23% more likely to actually chat with their matches, too.
Bumble's Naomi Walkland says that "more than ever, people are looking to connect during this time of year," and acknowledges that this "can be both exciting and overwhelming" for users.
If you're returning to online dating today, the Bumble team recommends that you fill in your profile as much as possible, choose a profile picture that shows your whole face without sunglasses or a Snapchat filter, and use opening lines that are a little more interesting than simply saying "hey".
"Give specific examples or anecdotes that show your matches what sets you apart," the Bumble team add. "If you like to cook, what’s your favourite dish to make? Have you been to a great concert or festival recently? What’s your favourite local spot on a Saturday night?"
Advertisement
You might like to ask a friend for a second opinion on your profile, too. And above all, if you're going back to the apps today, very best of luck!
Advertisement