Are Opening Lines On Dating Apps A Total Waste Of Time?

If you try and get away with "Hey, how’s it going?" Bumble gives you a proverbial rap on the knuckles. As soon as you start typing in "Hey" it prompts you to try a stronger opener, and provides suggestions. These suggestions are best described as something from Fawlty Towers meets Love Island. They include: "If you were a ghost who or what would you want to haunt?" and "Which TV family is most like yours?" It feels awkward AF. While dating is about that delicate dance of impressing the other person, I refuse to believe that this robot dialogue has ever actually worked on human beings.